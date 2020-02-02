BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

Today, the Mountaineers added its third member to the 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of safety Saint McLeod out of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, PA.

"West Virginia is one of my favorite schools, I love everything about their program," McLeod said. "I love how the energy in the program is always super high when I visit, the coaches are great and it's a great atmosphere." McLeod also noted that he has a close relationship with current West Virginia star safety Tykee Smith and that the two talk almost every day.

McLeod also chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Rutgers, Temple and others.

McLeod joins tight end Victor Wikstrom and wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp in in the 2021 class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_