SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 safety Aubrey Burks (6'0", 180 lbs) of Auburndale, Florida announced his commitment to West Virginia.

Burks recently decommitted from the University of Indiana and also held offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, UCF, USF, and several others.

The Mountaineers now have 16 commits in the 2021 recruiting class.

Stay tuned for more in-depth analysis on Burks' commitment.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops This Saturday at Texas Tech

The West Virginia coaching staff stands by receiver Sam James after a tough first half against Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Huggins Says Pro Scouts Are Peaking Interest in this Underclassman

The NBA might come calling early for this young Mountaineer

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoseman

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 8

An updated look at the Big 12 Power Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: 2021 DL Jamarius Dinkins Makes Decision

The 2021 defensive lineman is now off the board

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Picked 5th in Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

The West Virginia Mountaineers women's basketball team picked 5th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Christopher Hall

Two Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Two Members of the West Virginia Women's Basketball team earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

Jeffery Pooler Jr.'s Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player

The Mountaineer defensive lineman is making his senior season count in a big way

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense

Three Red Raiders that will be a key focus for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Among the 5 Dark-Horse Candidates to Reach Final Four

Are the Mountaineers Final Four bound?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LiamBow