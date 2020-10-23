BREAKING: 2021 Safety Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 safety Aubrey Burks (6'0", 180 lbs) of Auburndale, Florida announced his commitment to West Virginia.

Burks recently decommitted from the University of Indiana and also held offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, UCF, USF, and several others.

The Mountaineers now have 16 commits in the 2021 recruiting class.

Stay tuned for more in-depth analysis on Burks' commitment.

