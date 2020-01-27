BREAKING: 2021 Wide Receiver Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has picked up their second commitment for the 2021 recruiting class – as Massillon (Oh.) wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp has pledged to the Mountaineers.

Wilson-Lamp is fresh off a weekend visit to Morgantown where he participated in junior day activities.

“The visit went super well,” said Wilson-Lamp, describing his visit. “I just got accustomed to everything, so it was neat to meet other top recruits in the country.”

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound receiver chose West Virginia over additional offers from Pittsburgh, Duke and Kentucky among others.

Following his weekend visit Wilson-Lamp noted the Mountaineers were in good standing in his recruitment.

“I’m blessed to be recruited by all the schools that are looking at me, but West Virginia is very high on my radar.”

Mountaineer Maven will have more on Wilson-Lamp – including our player spotlight analysis – soon.