BREAKING: 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Announces Decision

A huge get for the Mountaineers in the 2022 class.

Friday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III (6'3", 205 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS in Philadelphia, PA announced via Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia.

Collins III chose West Virginia over Penn State while also holding offers from Army, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Temple, and a few others.

"I’ve always thought highly of WVU especially since my family is from West Virginia," Collins told Mountaineer Maven. "They are a big-time program which is very attractive as well so they will always play good competition and have preformed will against that competition."

Collins' mother is from West Hamlin, WV and his father hails from Montgomery, WVU.

Collins received his offer from WVU in June of 2020 but his recruitment with the program didn't really pick up until this past June. He attended a one-day camp and impressed the coaching staff so much that they wanted him to make a return visit right away.

"I’m going to be honest, before going there they didn’t seem to be interested but by the first play of the tournament, I had the whole staff solely watching me and taking notes. Coach Koonz said I was the only player he was impressed with that day and the only player he was watching. Coach Brown said he was very impressed with my skills and wanted to get me back on campus the next week."

Collins becomes the 15th member of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class and the first linebacker to commit in this recruiting cycle.

