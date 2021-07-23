Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

BREAKING: 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Announces Decision

A huge get for the Mountaineers in the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday evening, class of 2022 linebacker Raleigh Collins III (6'3", 205 lbs) of Neumann Goretti HS in Philadelphia, PA announced via Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. 

Collins III chose West Virginia over Penn State while also holding offers from Army, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Temple, and a few others. 

"I’ve always thought highly of WVU especially since my family is from West Virginia," Collins told Mountaineer Maven. "They are a big-time program which is very attractive as well so they will always play good competition and have preformed will against that competition."

Collins' mother is from West Hamlin, WV and his father hails from Montgomery, WVU. 

Collins received his offer from WVU in June of 2020 but his recruitment with the program didn't really pick up until this past June. He attended a one-day camp and impressed the coaching staff so much that they wanted him to make a return visit right away.

"I’m going to be honest, before going there they didn’t seem to be interested but by the first play of the tournament, I had the whole staff solely watching me and taking notes. Coach Koonz said I was the only player he was impressed with that day and the only player he was watching. Coach Brown said he was very impressed with my skills and wanted to get me back on campus the next week."

Collins becomes the 15th member of West Virginia's 2022 recruiting class and the first linebacker to commit in this recruiting cycle. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

screen-shot-2021-06-20-at-105424-am
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III Announces Decision

Braden Zarbnisky
Baseball

Zarbnisky Assigned to Phillies Triple-A Affiliate

USATSI_13757418_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Remaining Big 12 Schools Discussed Merging with PAC-12

USATSI_11766140_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Texas, Oklahoma to Inform Big 12 of Plans to Leave

Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 11.06.10 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances to Land 2022 LB Raleigh Collins III

USATSI_16405160_168388579_lowres
Big 12

The Big 12 Conference is Set to Implode

USATSI_14937118_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12 AD's to Meet Thursday Evening

Screen Shot 2021-07-22 at 12.51.27 PM
Football

Former WVU CB Hired as Grad Assistant at University of Buffalo