BREAKING: 2023 RB Jordan Louie Commits to West Virginia

Momentum on the recruiting trail continues to build in the month of June for the WVU football staff as running back Jordan Louie (6'0", 210 lbs) of Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia informed Mountaineers Now that he has committed to the program.

Louie chose the Mountaineers over the likes of Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Tennessee State.

"The visit was amazing. Everything, like everything, blew me away," Louie told Mountaineers Now. "The coaches, players, the town - it just felt like I was at home and they make me feel like I belong. I love it there."

Sophomore running back Justin Johnson Jr. was the host for Louie while on his visit and the two hit it off. "We had a lot of fun. We bowled, went out to eat, toured around campus, spent time at Coach Brown's house, and spent time with a lot of the other players."

