MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: DE Brayden Dudley Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Brayden Dudley (Mill Creek HS/Hoschton, GA) took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to West Virginia.

Dudley also held offers from East Carolina, Michigan State, Central Florida, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

Dudley becomes the 9th player to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2021 class. Be sure to be on the lookout for our player spotlight on Dudley coming up within the hour!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: WVU Commit Brayden Dudley Highlights & Analysis

Taking an in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commitment

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offers 2021 Wide Receiver Malachi Bennett

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Women's Basketball to Meet Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Mountaineers to meet the Lady Vols in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Christopher Hall

WVU Offers Former Teammate of Incoming Freshman Corner

The West Virginia Mountaineers send out another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Offer Puts Top 2022 Safety in a "Great Mood"

The West Virginia Mountaineers extend another scholarship offer

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2021 WR Christian Leary Delaying Commitment

West Virginia top target Christian Leary to push back commitment date

Schuyler Callihan

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is poised for a big 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

The Mountaineers add a veteran safety via the transfer portal

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Ranks in Bottom Half of CBS Sports 130 Preseason Rankings

No surprise Mountaineers rank near the bottom of CBS Sports 130 college football preseason rankings

Christopher Hall

JUCO Corner Jadarrius Perkins Pushes Back Decision Date

One of the top targets on West Virginia's board is delaying his commitment

Schuyler Callihan