BREAKING: DE Brayden Dudley Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Brayden Dudley (Mill Creek HS/Hoschton, GA) took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to West Virginia.

Dudley also held offers from East Carolina, Michigan State, Central Florida, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

Dudley becomes the 9th player to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2021 class. Be sure to be on the lookout for our player spotlight on Dudley coming up within the hour!

