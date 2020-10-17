SI.com
BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Decommits from West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Friday night, West Virginia lost a member of the 2021 recruiting class with the decommitment of JUCO defensive lineman Nijel Mcgriff (Northwest Mississippi CC). 

Mcgriff committed to West Virginia back in mid-July over other offers from Maryland, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Memphis and a few others.

Mcgriff has also been receiving more interest from Ole Miss among other Power Five schools following his 13 tackle performance in his team’s season opener Thursday night vs Itawamba. 

With this news, West Virginia now has 15 recruits commits in the 2021 class. The Mountaineers have three defensive lineman committed, so in terms of a numbers perspective it doesn’t necessarily hurt West Virginia. With that said, the staff will be looking to fill Mcgriff’s spot and bring in a fourth defensive lineman in this class. 

Some names to keep an eye on are Jamarius Dinkins, Miles Capers, and current Missouri commit Mekhi Wingo could also be an option. 

