BREAKING: In-State Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

Christopher Hall

Moments ago, Spring Valley, West Virginia native Wyatt Milum announced his commitment to the West Virginia Mountaineers via Twitter Friday night. 

The 6'6" 275-lb offensive tackle put West Virginia in his top six in November along with Alabama, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Recently, Milum also received offers from Tennessee, Miami, and LSU. 

With Wyatt's commitment, that gives West Virginia four commits for the class of 2021, joining tight Victor Wikstrom, receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp and safety Saint McLeod. 

