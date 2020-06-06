BREAKING: Top 2021 WR Kaden Prather Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 wide receiver Kaden Prather of Northwest High School in Germantown, MD announced his decision to commit to West Virginia.

Prather chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland, South Carolina and also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and several others.

West Virginia has always been a school on Prather's radar, but his bond with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is part of what sealed the deal. Parker began his relationship with Prather during his time at Penn State.

"Coach Brown is a great coach and I have a great relationship with coach Parker. WVU has been a dream school since I was young," Prather told Mountaineer Maven.

Prather becomes the 10th commitment for West Virginia's 2021 class.

Stay tuned for an in-depth analysis of Prather's commitment!

