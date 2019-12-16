BREAKING: West Virginia Adds to 2020 Class with Offensive Line Commit

Just moments ago, class of 2020 offensive lineman Jordan White of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland committed to West Virginia.

White, was originally committed to his home state university of Maryland before decommitting in early November. He also held offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia and Wisconsin.

This past week, White was visited by West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore prior to his official visit. The staff has turned their focus to the offensive line with the unit having major inconsistencies in 2019.

White, like most true freshman offensive lineman, will likely redshirt before he sees any game action. He becomes the 16th member of West Virginia's 2020 recruiting class.