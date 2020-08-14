BREAKING: West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer

The Mountaineers have added another offensive weapon to their attack with the addition of Middle Tennessee running back/wide receiver Zack Dobson (5'8", 165 lbs) transferring to West Virginia, he confirmed to Mountaineer Maven.

Throughout his first two collegiate seasons, Dobson was a versatile player for the Blue Raiders being utilized in both the rushing attack and in the passing game. He tallied 33 carries for 327 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while hauling in 31 receptions for 413 yards, and seven touchdowns.

In 2019, Dobson dealt with the injury bug suffering a groin injury vs Duke and then later injured his shoulder, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

During his high school days at Fulton High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dobson accumulated 1,411 receiving yards and 2,824 all-purpose yards, earning all-state honors. Coming out of high school, Dobson was an overlooked recruit, probably mostly to do with his small frame. He held offers from Austin Peay, Charleston Southern, Gardner Webb, Jackson State, and Tennessee Tech.

He will be immediately eligible and will have two years remaining. Dobson also told Mountaineer Maven that he is already on campus and will be getting ready for the upcoming season.

