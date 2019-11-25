BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Top 2020 JUCO Corner

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers added to their 2020 recruiting class with the addition of junior college corner Jackie Matthews (Mississippi Gulf Coast).

This is big news for defensive coordinator Vic Koenning as he will try to replace his two veteran corners Hakeem Bailey and Keith Washington, who both graduate this year.

This news comes just one day after Matthews made his official visit to Morgantown. Matthews tells Mountaineer Maven that he has a “great relationship” with coach Jahmile Addae which had a big impact on his decision.

He chose West Virginia over other offers from Central Florida, South Alabama, Western Kentucky, Marshall and a few others.