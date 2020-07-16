BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2020 Big Man

Late Wednesday night, Seny Ndiaye (6'11", 205-pounds) of Dakar, Senegal has committed to West Virginia, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers tells Mountaineer Maven. Ndiaye finished his high school career last winter at Huntington Prep in Huntington, WV.

The Mountaineers already have one of the best frontcourts in the country with Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, and Gabe Osabuohien. Incoming freshman Isaiah Cottrell will likely see a good bit of playing time as well and could be an impact player early in his career in Morgantown.

Ndiaye was a rather lightly recruited big man and is still adjusting certain aspects of his game. There's no question that he is a project, but with a stock full of bigs ahead of him, he won't have to be forced into any situations he's not ready for and will likely redshirt.

Ndiaye also had interest from Marshall and Providence.

