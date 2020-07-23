MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: WVU Lands 2021 Guard Kobe Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 guard Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio took to Twitter to announce his commitment to play for head coach Bob Huggins at West Virginia.

Johnson, a 6'3", 190-pound guard, chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Toledo, Valparaiso, Kent State, Cleveland State, Miami (OH).

"I feel like WVU is a great school. Having the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach, you can’t beat that. My dream was to play high major basketball and WVU was the best fit," Johnson told Mountaineer Maven. "I’ve been going to the Huggins family camp since my freshman year, so the relationship with them started around then."

Johnson becomes the 2nd player to commit to West Virginia in the 2021 class joining fellow Ohio native guard, Seth Wilson.

