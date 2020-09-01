COMMIT Watch: 2021 LB Mikai Gbayor Announces Decision Date

Class of 2021 linebacker Mikai Gbayor (6'2", 210 lbs) of Irvington, New Jersey will be making his college decision on September 4th at 8 p.m. and will be deciding between Ole Miss, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

"I speak to Coach Brown, [Travis] Trickett, [Jeff] Koonz all the time. We have a great relationship. We talk more than football, but they tell me that I fit right in with what they do," Gbayor told Mountaineer Maven.

Gbayor was originally set to make his college decision on June 1st, but decided to push his decision date back due to the pandemic. The initial thought was that he would eventually be able to take in-person visits to schools, but with the virus still very much active, it looks highly unlikely that he will be able to visit any school anytime soon.

Michigan State and Nebraska appear to be the frontrunners to land Gbayor.

