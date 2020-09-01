SI.com
MountaineerMaven
COMMIT WATCH: 2021 RB Closing in on Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday morning, class of 2021 running back Justin Johnson (5'11", 190 lbs) of Edwardsville, IL took to Twitter to announce that he will be making his college decision later this month and the Mountaineers will be in the mix.

Cal, Michigan State, Minnesota, Louisville, and Washington State will also be in contention to land his services.

Johnson Jr. took a visit to West Virginia back in late January and came away very impressed with not only the campus and facilities, but the warm welcome that he received from the coaching staff.

"The Morgantown environment is great," Johnson tells Mountaineer Maven. "I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players. They are great coaches and even better men. They genuinely care about the players."

Running backs coach Chad Scott has been the lead recruiter for Johnson at West Virginia and Johnson noted that the two have a strong mutual interest in potentially working together over the next four or so years. 

"We talk almost on a daily basis and our relationship is growing stronger. He really likes the way I play and I like the way he coaches. Most importantly, we both like each other's personalities."

The Mountaineers already have one running back committed in the 2021 class (Jaylen Anderson), but have been in pursuit of several other backs, including Justin Johnson Jr.

