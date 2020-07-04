MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

COMMIT WATCH: Tyreek Chappell Set to Make College Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Tonight at roughly 8:30 p.m., class of 2021 safety Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be making his college decision.

Chappell will be deciding between West Virginia, Texas A&M, Pitt, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Baylor, Penn State, and Michigan. There is strong belief within the Sports Illustrated college network that Chappell's decision is likely down to Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Tennessee. 

Earlier this spring, Chappell told Mountaineer Maven his thoughts on West Virginia. "I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there. Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship."

Should Chappell choose West Virginia, he would become the 12th player to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2021 recruiting class.

Do you think Chappell will choose West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tae Mayo in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia corner Tae Mayo can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Linebacker Makes Name Change

This Mountaineer linebacker will have a new name on his jersey in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

TBT Times Have Been Released as a Pair of Mountaineer Await Their Chance

One Mountaineer tips off this weekend while another waits

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Alec Sinkfield in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Snubbed in Early Big 12 Power Rankings

West Virginia men's basketball team doesn't see much love in early Big 12 Power Rankings

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

2021 DE T.J. Sanders Puts WVU in Top 4

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix for South Carolina defensive end

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe Posts Workout Video

The Mountaineers big man is preparing for a big sophomore season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

How Would West Virginia Fare in Newly Realigned Mid-American Conference?

Taking a look at a completely jumbled conference realignment

Schuyler Callihan

by

crreedjr

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ali Jennings in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Continues International Flavor With Latest Commitment

The Mountaineers continue overseas recruiting success

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mtneerfan