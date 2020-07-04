COMMIT WATCH: Tyreek Chappell Set to Make College Decision

Tonight at roughly 8:30 p.m., class of 2021 safety Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will be making his college decision.

Chappell will be deciding between West Virginia, Texas A & M, Pitt, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Baylor, Penn State, and Michigan. There is strong belief within the Sports Illustrated college network that Chappell's decision is likely down to Texas A & M, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

Earlier this spring, Chappell told Mountaineer Maven his thoughts on West Virginia. "I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there. Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship."

Should Chappell choose West Virginia, he would become the 12th player to commit to the Mountaineers in the 2021 recruiting class.

Do you think Chappell will choose West Virginia? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

