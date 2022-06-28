Corey McIntyre Jr. Explains Decision to Commit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Corey McIntyre Jr. of Port Saint Lucie, Florida was one of three, yes, three WVU legacies to commit to the program this past Saturday.

McIntyre chose the Mountaineers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

"The biggest takeaway was how everyone treats each other like family and the education is what got me too because of all the help they give out to the players," McIntyre told Mountaineers Now. "Also, Coach Jackson showing us the game film and the way they run the defense is something I love."

The second McIntyre stepped foot on campus, he knew he was home. There was no need to draw out the process any further, he just knew and couldn't wait to tell his family.

"It was very exciting to them because I surprised them last second that I wanted to commit. It means a lot to follow in my dad's footsteps but at the same time, I'm going to carry on my own legacy at WVU as well."

Corey's father, Corey Sr., played linebacker for West Virginia from 1998-01 and went on to have an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Eagles, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Bills as a fullback.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.