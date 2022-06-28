Skip to main content

Corey McIntyre Jr. Explains Decision to Commit to WVU

Hear from the newest Mountaineer commit.

Corey McIntyre Jr. of Port Saint Lucie, Florida was one of three, yes, three WVU legacies to commit to the program this past Saturday. 

McIntyre chose the Mountaineers over offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

"The biggest takeaway was how everyone treats each other like family and the education is what got me too because of all the help they give out to the players," McIntyre told Mountaineers Now. "Also, Coach Jackson showing us the game film and the way they run the defense is something I love."

The second McIntyre stepped foot on campus, he knew he was home. There was no need to draw out the process any further, he just knew and couldn't wait to tell his family.

"It was very exciting to them because I surprised them last second that I wanted to commit. It means a lot to follow in my dad's footsteps but at the same time, I'm going to carry on my own legacy at WVU as well."

Corey's father, Corey Sr., played linebacker for West Virginia from 1998-01 and went on to have an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Eagles, Browns, Saints, Falcons, and Bills as a fullback. 

