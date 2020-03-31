MountaineerMaven
Coveted 2021 Corner Excited West Virginia Offer Finally Came

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia has extended an offer to class of 2021 cornerback Ryan "Bo" Barnes of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Barnes had been expecting the offer to come from the Mountaineers, it was just a matter of time. "I have had contact with Coach Addae for a while now, so when I got the offer, I was excited," Barnes said. "They are a great program athletically and are great at developing athletes for the next level. It's also a great conference to play football in, so it would be a great opportunity to play in it."

Not only has Barnes been in conversations with coach Addae, but has discussed the possibility about playing at West Virginia with Mountaineer incoming freshman corner David Vincent-Okoli. The two train together at API with coaches Al Kallay, Kabote Sikyala and Ray Butler. 

Barnes also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Duke, Oklahoma, Louisville, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, USC, Arizona State, ECU, Maryland, Tennessee, Penn State, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh and several others.

As for a top list of schools, Barnes says that due to the current circumstances, it is hard for him to compile a list together. "Honestly it’s tough doing a top list because I haven’t gotten a chance to do more unofficial visits because everything is suspended. If I started listing, I would list almost all of them. I really am thankful and have interest in all of the schools that believed in me enough to offer." Despite, visits being put on hold, Barnes hopes that he can stick to his original plan of when he will make his decision. "My plan is to commit before the season so I can focus on playing, but if my family and I find somewhere before then, we will make a decision earlier."

Barnes tells Mountaineer Maven that he intends to visit West Virginia once everything clears up from COVID-19.

