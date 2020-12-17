Evaluations & Playing Time Projections for Each WVU Defensive Signee

DL Brayden Dudley (Hoschton, Georgia)

Evaluation:

He has a really good jump off the line of scrimmage and stays low, providing a strong push off the edge. He's got the closing speed to chase down a scrambling quarterback and make a quarterback's life a hard time. With the Mountaineers stacking up defensive lineman, it is hard to say where exactly he fits in when it comes to where he will line up. However, he could be one of those "positionless" defensive lineman that can play all across the defensive front. Being that he checks in at 6'3", 250-pounds, it is likely that he could make a living as an edge rusher.

Playing time projection:

The defensive line continues to get deeper as the Neal Brown era enters year three and it's going to get harder for underclassmen to get early playing time. However, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley likes rotating his players to keep them fresh. Dudley, may take a couple of years to be a driving force of the defense, but has the potential to be an early contributor.

DE Edward Vesterinen (Helsinki, Finland)

Evaluation:

He has size, strength, and quickness to shed blocks and get down the line of scrimmage, spending most of his time in the backfield. Additionally, has a back for getting finding the ball and reacting.

Playing time projection:

He is a raw talent but talented nonetheless and takes in coaching. He has good size but may need to get a little bigger. I could see him getting into the rotation early in his career but I think he is a couple of years away from competing for the starting job.

DE Hammond Russell (Dublin, OH)

Evaluation:

Russell is strong – and his biggest strength is rushing the passer. At 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, he’s quick to the edge making him dominant at pressuring opposing quarterbacks. In breaking down his film he keeps his opponent on edge with his decision making. At times he’s quick off the ball, and with his initial burst, wins the corner to get into the backfield.

Playing time projection:

Hammond has shown versatility and may have the potential to play linebacker to get some early playing time. With his ability to get to the quarterback, he may find himself some early playing time.

LB Ja'Corey Hammett (Miami, FL)

Evaluation:

The first thing that jumps off the film is his quickness off the line and his straight-line speed that allows him to catch up to a play. Hammett is quick around the edge and maintains good body control to make plays in the backfield with the look of a natural pass rusher.

Playing time projection:

Hammett is talented enough to make an immediate impact but I think it will take a year before he gets settled in.

CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, Ohio)

Evaluation:

Very long, lanky corner that has the ability to grow into a No. 1 guy. He played wide receiver for most of this career, which will help him attack the ball but will have to clean some things up technique-wise as he learns to play the position full-time.

Playing time projection:

Wilson-Lamp has the talent to be a contributor early but after a year or two in the program, expect him to make a big impact within the defense.

S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA)

Evaluation:

McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will oftentimes lead to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of current West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith.

Playing time projection:

McLeod can make an immediate impact within the defense, especially with a thin safety group. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith has.

DB Aubrey Burks (Auburndale, FL)

Evaluation:

The staff talks about recruiting football players and Burks fits the mold. Burks is a ballhawk. He is fast and has solid pursuit to the ball carrier. Has the ability to even come down and play in the box if needed to help slow down the run game. Another versatile piece that's going to be able to play multiple positions and roles for the West Virginia defense.

Playing time projection:

Burks playmaking ability may find him some early playing time and wouldn't be surprised if ends up playing behind Tykee Smith and finding more playing time as the season progresses.