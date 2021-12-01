Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Explosive JUCO WR Sets Visit to WVU

    Can the Mountaineers add to the 2022 recruiting class?
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Earlier this week, West Virginia extended an offer to junior college wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron (6'1", 185 lbs) of Navarro College. With Kevin Thomas recently decommitting from the 2022 class, the Mountaineers have just one receiver currently committed, Jarel Williams. Due to a couple of others transferring out and/or graduating, WVU would like to scoop up at least one more receiver in this recruiting cycle.

    "I was speechless but excited once Coach Brown told me [that I received an offer]," Aaron said. "I had a big smile on my face. I love it already. I haven't been there yet but I know it's a great place."

    Aaron’s first trip to Morgantown will actually be this weekend when he comes to town for a recruiting visit. Aaron tells Mountaineer Maven that he is excited to get to WVU to check out the facilities and have more in-depth conversations with the coaching staff.

    "We're pretty close," Aaron said about head coach Neal Brown. "He talked to me about how I'll be used and how I'll be a great fit in the offense they run. I'll be ready to dominate the Big 12. I want to show the world what I'm capable of. It's going to be scary for others but fun at the same time."

    Read More

    Aaron led all of junior college with 1,667 all-purpose yards and receiving yards per game (94.1). After totaling 846 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions, he earned All-SWJCFC honors. 

    If there is one thing Aaron truly excels at, it's his ability to hit for big, explosive plays. He had four touchdowns 60 yards+ two of which were from 95 yards out. Aaron also set a Navarro College single-game record with 276 receiving yards against New Mexico Military Institute. 

    Allenalso holds offers from Louisiana, Troy, Texas State, UNLV, Old Dominion, Hawaii, UTSA, and Southern Louisiana. There is no timeline for a decision to be made at this time. He has three years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID year, meaning he could play for years if he chooses. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 11.40.22 AM
    Recruiting

    Explosive JUCO WR Sets Visit to WVU

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    OFFICIAL: WVU Reveals 2022 Football Schedule

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres (1)
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Rasul Douglas Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    1 hour ago
    Untitled design (38)
    Football

    What the Crazy 2021 Coaching Carousel Means for Schools Like WVU

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17035483_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

    3 hours ago
    Nap's Corner Ep. 46
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 47: Be the Change

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17261940_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Bellarmine

    15 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) celebrates after an Oklahoma Sooners tackle during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33.
    Football

    College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 14

    15 hours ago