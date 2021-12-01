Explosive JUCO WR Sets Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Earlier this week, West Virginia extended an offer to junior college wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron (6'1", 185 lbs) of Navarro College. With Kevin Thomas recently decommitting from the 2022 class, the Mountaineers have just one receiver currently committed, Jarel Williams. Due to a couple of others transferring out and/or graduating, WVU would like to scoop up at least one more receiver in this recruiting cycle.

"I was speechless but excited once Coach Brown told me [that I received an offer]," Aaron said. "I had a big smile on my face. I love it already. I haven't been there yet but I know it's a great place."

Aaron’s first trip to Morgantown will actually be this weekend when he comes to town for a recruiting visit. Aaron tells Mountaineer Maven that he is excited to get to WVU to check out the facilities and have more in-depth conversations with the coaching staff.

"We're pretty close," Aaron said about head coach Neal Brown. "He talked to me about how I'll be used and how I'll be a great fit in the offense they run. I'll be ready to dominate the Big 12. I want to show the world what I'm capable of. It's going to be scary for others but fun at the same time."

Aaron led all of junior college with 1,667 all-purpose yards and receiving yards per game (94.1). After totaling 846 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions, he earned All-SWJCFC honors.

If there is one thing Aaron truly excels at, it's his ability to hit for big, explosive plays. He had four touchdowns 60 yards+ two of which were from 95 yards out. Aaron also set a Navarro College single-game record with 276 receiving yards against New Mexico Military Institute.

Allenalso holds offers from Louisiana, Troy, Texas State, UNLV, Old Dominion, Hawaii, UTSA, and Southern Louisiana. There is no timeline for a decision to be made at this time. He has three years of eligibility remaining plus a COVID year, meaning he could play for years if he chooses.

