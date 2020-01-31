Grandson of Former West Virginia Quarterback Earns Offer from the Mountaineers

Yesterday afternoon another quarterback was offered by West Virginia - 2022 prospect Steve Angeli (6'2" 195 lbs) of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Angeli was offered by West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker when he was at Penn State and took a visit to Happy Valley when coach Parker roamed the sidelines at State College. "I think Coach Parker is great. He knows a lot about the recruiting system and I think I have a pretty good relationship with him," Angeli says.

On an even more interesting note, Angeli informs Mountaineer Maven of his bloodline to West Virginia, "My grandfather, Steve Berezney, played quarterback at WVU back in the late 40's, early 50's, so it was truly an honor to have been offered by them."

Angeli says that he has not told his grandfather about the offer yet and is going to wait to tell him in person. Berezney has told him a little bit about his playing days at West Virginia, but not enough to form a strong opinion on the program through his grandfather.

"I think they have a great program, but I'll need to go check it out for myself in person."

Angeli also holds offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Michigan and Miami. There are no current leaders in Angeli's recruitment and he is hoping to make the trip south to Morgantown for a visit some time in the near future, potentially during spring ball.

