MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Grandson of Former West Virginia Quarterback Earns Offer from the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Yesterday afternoon another quarterback was offered by West Virginia - 2022 prospect Steve Angeli (6'2" 195 lbs) of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Angeli was offered by West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker when he was at Penn State and took a visit to Happy Valley when coach Parker roamed the sidelines at State College. "I think Coach Parker is great. He knows a lot about the recruiting system and I think I have a pretty good relationship with him," Angeli says.

On an even more interesting note, Angeli informs Mountaineer Maven of his bloodline to West Virginia, "My grandfather, Steve Berezney, played quarterback at WVU back in the late 40's, early 50's, so it was truly an honor to have been offered by them."

Angeli says that he has not told his grandfather about the offer yet and is going to wait to tell him in person. Berezney has told him a little bit about his playing days at West Virginia, but not enough to form a strong opinion on the program through his grandfather.

"I think they have a great program, but I'll need to go check it out for myself in person."

Angeli also holds offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Michigan and Miami. There are no current leaders in Angeli's recruitment and he is hoping to make the trip south to Morgantown for a visit some time in the near future, potentially during spring ball.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Offers 2022 Dual-Threat Quarterback

West Virginia Football Recruiting: Mountaineers Offer Dual-Threat Quarterback

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

West Virginia Makes Top Five for Newly Offered Corner

2021 corner includes West Virginia in his top five

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Young Mountaineers Learn Another Hard Lesson

West Virginia still has a learning curve

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper Sidelined for Texas Tech

WVU guard Brandon Knapper is out versus Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Huggins "Amazed" at Jalen Bridges Progression

WVU HC Bob Huggins said his redshirt freshman has been "terrific"

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

West Virginia, Iowa State Game Moved

West Virginia, Iowa State matchup moved to Friday

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Sends Offer to 2022 (TN) Corner

Mountaineers hope to secure visit from talented Tennessee corner

Schuyler Callihan

Several Former Mountaineers Land on XFL Rosters

Full list of where Mountaineers are in the XFL

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Cornerback

The Mountaineers continue to hammer the Philadelphia area

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol