Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Jordan Jackson

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest cornerback commit.

Thursday evening, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Jackson of Fairfield, Ohio. Jordan is the brother of fellow WVU commit Josiah Jackson. 

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Much of his highlights show him on the offensive side of the ball at running back, but in the few clips on the defensive side, you can see how fearless he is against the run. Most cornerbacks, especially at the high school level aren't concerned with coming up and helping out in run support. Jackson takes pride in it and can shed blocks with relative ease. A super athletic and twitchy player that can turn into a very high-quality player in WVU's secondary in a few years. Due to his experience with handling the football, he may have a future returning punts/kicks as well. 

