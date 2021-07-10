Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DB Commit Christion Stokes

Taking an inside look at what West Virginia is getting in their latest commit.

West Virginia secured their 13th commitment of the 2022 class as defensive back Christion Stokes (Harper Woods, MI) announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on Saturday evening.

Analysis: Stokes is capable of playing any of the three safety spots at WVU (CAT, SPEAR, FS) and could even play corner if needed. He's excellent in press man coverage and uses those first five yards to get physical with the receiver. On downfield passes, Stokes likes to get a bit handsy but knows his limits and avoids defensive pass interference. Despite only being 6'0" tall and just around 200 lbs, Stokes looks very comfortable playing in the box which makes me think the SPEAR position could be a good fit for him.

