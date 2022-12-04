Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Zachariah Keith

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from defensive end Zachariah Keith (6'6", 235-lbs) on Sunday afternoon.

Keith committed to Georgia Tech twice but the coaching change during the season resulted in his second decommitment from the program.

He holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Alabama, Temple, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Keith checks the physical attributes the West Virginia staff is looking for; size and length, but one of the traits the coaching staff preaches is 'following the ball' and Keith fits the bill. He is always running towards the ball, and in his efforts, fills the stat sheet.

His strength stands out, moving offensive lineman back to collapse the pocket or shedding the block to get to the ball carrier. However, its relentlessness to the ball that gives him success.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly