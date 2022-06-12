Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Eamon Smalls

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest defensive line commit.

Just hours after receiving a commitment from offensive lineman Cooper Young, the Mountaineers received more good news as 2023 defensive lineman Eamon Smalls committed to the program while wrapping up his official visit. 

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Great get-off, super athletic for his size 6'2", 300+ lbs. Has a dynamic swim move that wins consistently, but also uses his raw power and lower body strength to force his way into the backfield. Doesn't play much as a true nose, but certainly has the ability to. Depending on how the staff wants to transform his body, he could develop into a 3-technique. He's already quick enough and has the athleticism to do so. WVU is lucky to get a commitment from him when they did. Bigger schools will start floating toward him during his senior year and some may push for a flip.

