Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Corey McIntyre

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest defensive lineman Corey McIntyre

On Saturday, the West Virginia University football program received a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. (6'4", 280 lbs). He held offers from Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Florida, and Washington State.

Highlights:

McIntyre is big, mobile, and ferociously attacks ball carriers. He can line up on the inside or outside and can withstand double teams. The Treasure Coast High School product has solid eye discipline, locating the ball in the backfield and tossing lineman to the side, and the strength to push the pocket into the quarterback. Additionally, he continues to chase the play, keeping himself engaged on the field. 

