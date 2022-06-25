Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Ben Cutter

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 linebacker Ben Cutter pledged his commitment to West Virginia University on Saturday, choosing the Mountaineers over Liberty, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Louisville to name a few.

Highlights:

Cutter is an aggressive linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His pre-snap movements along the line of scrimmage and timing the snap gives him an edge to the backfield. His physicality shows when shedding blocks or takes them head on, pushing the lead blocker into the ball carrier and attacks the ball with bad intentions. He can also drop into pass coverage in both and man. Additionally, he's a tough ball carrier, using the same physicality on the defensive side to run over defenders.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly