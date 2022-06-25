Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Ben Cutter

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest linebacker commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 linebacker Ben Cutter pledged his commitment to West Virginia University on Saturday, choosing the Mountaineers over Liberty, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Louisville to name a few. 

Highlights:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cutter is an aggressive linebacker who has a nose for the ball. His pre-snap movements along the line of scrimmage and timing the snap gives him an edge to the backfield. His physicality shows when shedding blocks or takes them head on, pushing the lead blocker into the ball carrier and attacks the ball with bad intentions. He can also drop into pass coverage in both and man. Additionally, he's a tough ball carrier, using the same physicality on the defensive side to run over defenders. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan19 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.58.50 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 LB Noah Braham Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan42 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-22 at 10.20.56 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 LB Commits to WVU

By Christopher Hall56 minutes ago
James Long
Basketball

Breaking Down TBT's West Virginia Region

By Jakob Janoski18 hours ago
USATSI_16755050_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Five Second-Year Players Who Could Make a Big Impact in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-24 at 3.46.01 PM
Recruiting

Recruits at WVU's Final Official Visit Weekend of Summer

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Will Dixon Graphic
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU TE Commit Will Dixon

By Christopher HallJun 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 6.50.13 PM
Recruiting

2022 TE Commits to WVU

By Schuyler CallihanJun 23, 2022