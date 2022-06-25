Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Noah Braham

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

2023 linebacker Noah Braham (6'2", 225 lbs) announced his commitment to the West Virginia University football program on Saturday. If the name Braham looks familiar, his father Rich walked on to WVU and the tackle helped anchor the line for the 1993 regular season undefeated squad, earning Second Team All-American and All-Big East his senior season.

Highlights:

Braham lines up as a rush edge for the hometown University High Hawks. He has a nice first step and can fight off blocks to get to the quarterback. Braham also plays tight end and is a threat in the passing game and paves the way as a blocker for his running back.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly