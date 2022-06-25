Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Noah Braham

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest linebacker commit

2023 linebacker Noah Braham (6'2", 225 lbs) announced his commitment to the West Virginia University football program on Saturday. If the name Braham looks familiar, his father Rich walked on to WVU and the tackle helped anchor the line for the 1993 regular season undefeated squad, earning Second Team All-American and All-Big East his senior season.

Highlights:

Braham lines up as a rush edge for the hometown University High Hawks. He has a nice first step and can fight off blocks to get to the quarterback. Braham also plays tight end and is a threat in the passing game and paves the way as a blocker for his running back. 

