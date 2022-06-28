Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Johnny Williams IV

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV (6'7", 315-lbs) on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Connecticut, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Oregon, and Virginia.

Highlights:

Williams shows mobility and versatility along the left side of the offensive line. He can play tackle and guard and once engaged with the defender, he bullies them off the line, and can find hats at the second and third levels. His size sticks out and watching defenders bounce on his 6'7" frame becomes humorous but with that size and mobility to get up field is arguably the most impressive attribute from this young man.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly