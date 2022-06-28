Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Johnny Williams IV

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive lineman commit

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from 2023 offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV (6'7", 315-lbs) on Tuesday. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Connecticut, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, Oregon, and Virginia.

Highlights:

Williams shows mobility and versatility along the left side of the offensive line. He can play tackle and guard and once engaged with the defender, he bullies them off the line, and can find hats at the second and third levels. His size sticks out and watching defenders bounce on his 6'7" frame becomes humorous but with that size and mobility to get up field is arguably the most impressive attribute from this young man. 

