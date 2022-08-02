Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Nick Krahe

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest offensive lineman commit

West Virginia added a big piece to the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday morning with the commitment of offensive lineman Nick Krahe (6'5" 285-lbs) out of Harborcreek, PA. The Harbor Creek High School product chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Air Force, Boston College, Buffalo, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Toledo, and several others.

Krahe has a wide frame on the outside edge and has the agility to stay in front of the defensive end. One of his most impressive attributes is getting to the second and third levels, pancaking linebackers and defensive backs. He's also swift, pulling down the line as well. 

Krahe plays both sides of the football and plays with the same veracity on either side of the ball. He sheds blockers and quickly gets into the backfield with solid technique to take the ball carrier down.

