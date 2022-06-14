Skip to main content

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Jordan Louie

Taking a closer look at the newest Mountaineer commit.

Late Monday evening, West Virginia picked up its third commitment on the 2023 class in the past two days. This time, it was running back Jordan Louie out of Norcross, Georgia. 

Highlights:

Evaluation: Louie has a good change of direction and breakaway speed. Smooth runner that doesn't get top-heavy in his cuts. He's a very difficult back to tackle - breaks through arm tackles/dives with relative ease. Loves to hit the outside and turn up field, but can do damage in between the tackles as well. Hasn't been featured all that much in the passing game, but when he is, it looks natural to him. 

