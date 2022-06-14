Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Jordan Louie

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Late Monday evening, West Virginia picked up its third commitment on the 2023 class in the past two days. This time, it was running back Jordan Louie out of Norcross, Georgia.

Highlights:

Evaluation: Louie has a good change of direction and breakaway speed. Smooth runner that doesn't get top-heavy in his cuts. He's a very difficult back to tackle - breaks through arm tackles/dives with relative ease. Loves to hit the outside and turn up field, but can do damage in between the tackles as well. Hasn't been featured all that much in the passing game, but when he is, it looks natural to him.

