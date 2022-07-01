Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Elijah Caldwell

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from 2023 wide receiver Elijah Caldwell (6'1", 191-lbs) on Friday. He also held offers from Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Utah, East Carolina, Charlotte and Duke to name a few.

Elijah Caldwell's hands and balance are two areas of his game jumping off the screen. He catches the ball in traffic, highlighted by one-handed catches, fights off defenders, comes down with the ball, breaks tackles and turns up field, making him a threat in all three levels in the passing game. He's a viable option in the redzone with his ability to attack the ball in the air, shielding off the defender and high points the ball.

Last season, Caldwell hauled in 77 receptions, for 1,247 and 15 touchdowns.

