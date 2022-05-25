Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Rodney Gallagher

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Wednesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a huge piece in the 2023 recruiting class by landing consensus four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, PA.

Evaluation: Gallagher is a dynamic playmaker that can take it the distance any time he touches the ball. Has tremendous breakaway speed with top-end acceleration. Lines up all over the place including taking snaps at quarterback running the read option, running back, and of course, receiver. His athleticism and versatility keeps defenses honest, yet they still don't have an answer for him. It may take him a year or so to truly develop into a star at the next level due to how many different hats he wears in the system he currently plays in. Settling in at receiver and concentrating on that one position every single day will allow him to grow his game. Also has the ability to return punts and kicks. Without a doubt the top player in WVU's class, at the moment.

