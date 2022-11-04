Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Traylon Ray

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from class of 2023 receiver Traylon Ray Friday afternoon.

He still holds offers from every D1 school in Florida, along with Virginia Tech, Tulane, Boston College, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Umass and Western Kentucky.

In 10 games this season, Ray has hauled in 52 passes for 1,025 yards* and 10 touchdowns, while also chipping in 110 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing TD's.

Highlights:

Traylon Ray is a versatile receiver. He has big play potential anywhere he lines up on the field. At 6'3" he has a big frame on the outside and a big target in the slot.

What catches the eye is his ability to track the ball, and he tends to toy with the defensive backs, throwing up one hand as he approaches his opponent then, proceeds to pass them by hauls in the pass and streaks to the endzone.

Ray also has nice field vision and can set up his blocks for extra yards or spring him free for a touchdown.

You hear a lot from the WVU staff when the talent reaches Morgantown, "he's a football player." Well, Ray is a football player. He plays both sides of the ball and uses his ball tracking skills to turn the tide.

Stats via MaxPreps*

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly