Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Tory Johnson Jr.

Taking a closer look at West Virginia's newest wide receiver commit

Class of 2023 wide receiver Tory Johnson Jr. (6'4", 210-lbs) announced his commitment to the West Virginia University football program on Saturday. He held offers from Pitt, Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia. Of note, Johnson's father played tight end for WVU from 2000-2003. 

Highlights: 

Johnson's 6'4" frame provides a big target for his quarterback. He uses his size down the sidelines and high points the ball for big gains but also works the intermediate routes, finding then sitting in the holes in the secondary before darting field. He can line up on the outside or in the slot. Johnson has nice hands and is a solid rout runner while not afraid to get physical on the outside with his run blocking. 

