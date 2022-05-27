Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

Key dates that you'll want to mark down on your recruiting calendar.

Every summer is a big summer in Morgantown, West Virginia. It's the time of year when the WVU football coaching staff makes the most progress in terms of piecing together that year's recruiting class and starts forming relationships for future prospects.

Throughout the month of June is when the most action will take place. With three weekends of official visits and several days of recruiting camps, this is where offers start flying out left and right and even a handful of commitments are typically made.

Once we get closer to each official visit weekend, we will release an article about confirmed visitors. For now, check out the dates for when official visits and camps will take place at WVU, along with the recruiting calendar for the summer.

Official visit dates: June 3rd-5th, 10th-12th, 23rd-25th

One-day camps: May 30th, June 9th, June 13th, June 20th

Big man camps: June 17th, June 22nd

Gamechangers specialists camp: June 20th

Evaluation period ends May 31st

This is the final day that coaches are allowed to go out and see recruits for scouting purposes.

Quiet period: June 1st-July 31st

A quiet period is when coaches are not permitted to go out and see recruits off-campus. However, they are allowed to host recruits on visits and actively recruit them during this time.

Dead period: June 27th-July 24th

The dead period is when coaches are not permitted to have any in-person contact with recruits, be it on or off-campus. However, they are allowed to have conversations over the phone via text, email, or social media.

