Jaden Mangham Discusses Official Visit to WVU

2022 athlete Jaden Mangham (Franklin, MI) was one of several recruits that were on campus last weekend to take an official visit at WVU. Mangham has been very interested in the Mountaineer program since they offered him back in April of 2020 but left Morgantown even more impressed, particularly with the coaching staff.

"I had a great time. We got to tour all of the facilities and the academic side of it. All of the coaches were great. They did a great job of spending time with all of the recruits and explaining how they would develop and use us in their scheme," Mangham said. "I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great players over the years. You can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone."

Not only does he have a strong connection to the WVU coaching staff but he loves the idea of playing in the Big 12 Conference and matching up with some of the league's best receivers.

"The Big 12 is appealing to me. There are plenty of teams that have a great offense. I would look forward to the challenge of coming in and competing with the best of the best."

Mangham currently is considering 15 schools which consist of Michigan, Nebraska, Minnesota, Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Kentucky, Oregon, Florida, Washington State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, and West Virginia. He tells Mountaineer Maven that he will likely trim that list down at the end of the month when he is done with visits.

Next up, Mangham will be heading to Georgia Tech this weekend then will follow that up with trips to Illinois and Nebraska. His plan is still to make a decision before the end of the summer.

