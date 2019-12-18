MountaineerMaven
OFFICIAL: CB Jairo Faverus Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

CB Jairo Faverus

From: Bristol Academy/Filton, England

Height/Weight: 6’0” 190 lbs

Offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Minnesota, Penn State, Temple

Scouting Analysis:

Raw talent with high ceiling. Dominated his competition in high school, but will be a big challenge when he faces better competition everyday in practice. Pure tackler and plays well in man coverage.

Playing Time Projection:

May take him a year or two to adjust to the college level, so remember his name come 2021-22.

Recruiting

