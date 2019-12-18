OFFICIAL: CB Jairo Faverus Signs with West Virginia
Recruit Profile:
CB Jairo Faverus
From: Bristol Academy/Filton, England
Height/Weight: 6’0” 190 lbs
Offers: Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kent State, Minnesota, Penn State, Temple
Scouting Analysis:
Raw talent with high ceiling. Dominated his competition in high school, but will be a big challenge when he faces better competition everyday in practice. Pure tackler and plays well in man coverage.
Playing Time Projection:
May take him a year or two to adjust to the college level, so remember his name come 2021-22.