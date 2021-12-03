JUCO DB to Visit WVU Ahead of Making Decision

The Mountaineers have low numbers in the secondary but are looking to change that in the 2022 recruiting class in addition to whomever they can add through the transfer portal. One guy to keep an eye on is safety Hershey McLaurin of Jones College.

McLaurin (6'2", 200 lbs) recently received an offer from West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley earlier this week and is already planning to make a trip to Morgantown.

"I'm feeling blessed. This is all I've been dreaming for," McLaurin said regarding the offer from WVU. "I like the program a lot. I'm ready to take the visit on December 10th so I can see more and learn what it's all about."

So far, the conversations between McLaurin and West Virginia have been more introductory than anything. He's learned what his role would be, what they ask of that role, understanding what defensive schemes Lesley runs, and some basic things about the program and school in general. Right now, it's a learning phase for McLaurin but he is still eager to develop a relationship with the staff, something he'll be able to build on during his visit next weekend.

McLaurin also holds offers from Southern Miss, Tulane, Texas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, and Toledo. He tells Mountaineer Maven that he will hold off on making a decision until signing day which is five days after he makes his visit, the 15th.

In ten games this season, McLaurin notched 36 tackles, five interceptions, and one pass breakup. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

