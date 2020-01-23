MountaineerMaven
Latest 2021 Offer Eager to Learn More About WVU Program

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, the Mountaineers joined a slew of Big 12 teams to have extended an offer to class of 2021 offensive tackle Beau Stephens (6'6" 320 lbs) of Blue Springs, Missouri. His other Big 12 offers include Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Stephens offered his thoughts about picking up the offer from West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore, "I don't really know much about West Virginia, but I thought it was awesome to gain another offer," he said. "I think the college looks cool, but I haven't seen much of it and haven't been able to get down there. I saw their win against Kansas State and that was pretty cool."

He also noted what it means to him to have the opportunity to play in the Big 12, "The Big 12 has some pretty good teams and the schools are close to home."

Stephens tells Mountaineer Maven that Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State are current leaders in his recruitment, but does not have an official "top list" at the moment. 

Stephens will attempt to visit West Virginia some time in March, schedule permitting.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

6'6, 320?! Get this guy to Morgantown!

