List of 2023 Recruits Taking an Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

The Mountaineers are hosting a number of recruits for an official visit.

Today marks the second weekend of official visits for West Virginia, which is another opportunity to add to the growing class of 2023. 

Below is a look at who will be on campus this weekend.

Visitors that are committed to WVU

CB Josiah Jackson

Other recruits visiting

RB Jordan Louie

Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee State, West Virginia. 

OL Cooper Young

Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Temple, Virginia, West Virginia.

DL Eamon Smalls

Offers: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, West Virginia. 

S KP Price 

Offers: Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, Howard, James Madison, Kansas, Liberty, Long Island, Marshall, Massachusetts, Ohio, Syracuse, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.

S Cruce Brookins

Offers: Akron, Kent State, West Virginia. 

