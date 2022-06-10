List of 2023 Recruits Taking an Official Visit to WVU This Weekend
Today marks the second weekend of official visits for West Virginia, which is another opportunity to add to the growing class of 2023.
Below is a look at who will be on campus this weekend.
Visitors that are committed to WVU
CB Josiah Jackson
Other recruits visiting
RB Jordan Louie
Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee State, West Virginia.
OL Cooper Young
Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Temple, Virginia, West Virginia.
DL Eamon Smalls
Offers: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, West Virginia.
S KP Price
Offers: Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Duke, Howard, James Madison, Kansas, Liberty, Long Island, Marshall, Massachusetts, Ohio, Syracuse, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
S Cruce Brookins
Offers: Akron, Kent State, West Virginia.
