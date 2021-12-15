Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: RB Lyn-J Dixon Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Lyn-J Dixon.
    RB Lyn-J Dixon

    Height: 5'10" Weight: 180 lbs

    Hometown: Butler, GA

    High school: Taylor County (Played at Clemson)

    Power Five Offers (out of high school):

    Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech.

    Group of Five Offers:

    N/A

    Evaluation:

    Dixon was expected to be the guy this past season at Clemson after Travis Etienne Jr. departed for the NFL but things didn't pan out. Dixon is completely capable of being an every down back that can average four to five yards a pop. Dixon is more quick than he is fast but he has phenomenal contact balance and has a knack to slip through wimpy tacklers. In three years at Clemson, Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries.

    Playing time projection:

    Dixon will come to West Virginia with an opportunity to compete for the starting job in 2022. If he doesn't earn the job fully, he will likely split time with Tony Mathis Jr. 

