    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: S Marques McLaurin Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Marques McLaurin.
    S Marques "Hershey" McLaurin

    Height: 6'2" Weight: 200 lbs

    Hometown: Ellisville, MS

    School: Jones College

    Power Five Offers:

    West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Southern Miss, Tulane, Texas State, Memphis, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, and Toledo.

    Evaluation:

    McLaurin offers a lot of length and size at the safety spot. He's got great ball skills, leaping ability, and has a knack for challenging 50/50 balls. His instinct are something you just can't teach, In ten games this season at the JUCO level, McLaurin notched 36 tackles, five interceptions, and one pass breakup. If the Mountaineers have a ball-hawking safety in this class, it's this guy.

    Playing time projection:

    With the Mountaineers short on bodies and experience in the back end of the defense, McLaurin will have an opportunity to come in and contribute right away. Will he become a part of the starting lineup? Time will tell. 

