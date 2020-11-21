SI.com
Mountaineers Offer Ohio Defensive Lineman

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineer coaching staff recently extended a verbal offer to class of 2022 defensive lineman, Tyler Gillison. 

"I was amazed, very grateful, humbled, and blessed that I received this offer," said Gillison. Later adding, "I think that WVU's program is very prestigious, a great program, and they are a very good football team."

Gillison may have a little more insight on the Mountaineer football program than some other current targets. Gillison is the teammate of CJ Doggette, and his father, Cecille Doggett, played under legendary West Virginia head coach Don Nehlen from 1990-91. Along with watching Tavon Austin's highlights before every little game despite not playing that position. 

Doggette also holds an offer from the Mountaineers, and the two have been playing football together since the fourth grade and stated, "It would be a great thing to play at the next level with one of my great friends," Gillison told Mountaineer Maven.

At 6-3 245-lbs, Gillison is a physical presence on the edge, pursuing ball carriers with hostility. He has good upper body strength and solid hand placement, which makes him tough to block. He also shows versatility lining up on the interior of the defensive line and off the line of scrimmage. 

However, Gillison says he "can always improve on everything," but in particular, his "speed" and using his "hands at the point of attack."

Gillison has also received offers from Bowling Green, Old Dominion, Toledo, Kent State, Akron, and Cincinnati. He has no leaderboard or a decision date set at this time. 

