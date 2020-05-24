MountaineerMaven
Multiple WVU Targets Nearing Their Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Despite the coronavirus altering plans for both recruits and coaching staffs around the country, recruiting has not stopped. In some way, you can say that some recruits' process has ramped up. As we head into June, three recruits on West Virginia's radar are nearing their commitment.

LB Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, NJ)

Top 8: Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, Rutgers, Syracuse, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia.

Decision date: June 1st.

Analysis: West Virginia, Rutgers, Ole Miss, and Syracuse seem to be in heavy on Gbayor. Rutgers has had a ton of talent in their backyard for years and continue to come close, but can't seem to close the deal. However, this could be the one they finally get.

CB Maxwell Hairston (West Bloomfield, MI)

Top 8: Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Temple.

Decision Date: June 3rd.

Analysis: West Virginia is in need of secondary help, especially at corner. Hairston would provide the Mountaineers with depth early on, with the ability to grow into a starting role. Hairston seems very interested in all eight schools that he is considering and hasn't really tipped his hand as to where he may end up. 

WR Christian Leary (Orlando, FL)

Final 6: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, West Virginia.

Decision date: June 6th.

Analysis: The Mountaineers have been in hot pursuit of Christian Leary for quite a while now and it goes to show the level of trust he has in the staff when you see the other contenders he pits West Virginia up against. Oklahoma and Florida seem to have a slight edge, but don't be surprised if Leary puts on a WVU hat in a couple of weeks.

