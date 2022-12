Names to Watch in the Transfer Portal for WVU

Nowadays, college athletics is more about roster management than it is about roster building thanks to the transfer portal. As of December 29th, West Virginia has lost 18 players to the portal and has only seen three announce their intentions to transfer into the program.

With anywhere from eight to twelve scholarship spots available, there will be more help on the way. Below is a list of players in the portal that WVU has offered or have targeted over the last few weeks.

WR Dont'e Thornton (Oregon)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 2 years.

WR Drae McCray (Austin Peay)

Offers: Arkansas State, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Marshall, Memphis, Mississippi State, Middle Tennessee, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Florida, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulane, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 2 years.

WR Devin Carter (North Carolina State)

Offers: Georgia State, Old Dominion, Penn State, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 1 year.

WR Zavion Thomas (Mississippi State)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 3 years.

WR Nick Mardner (Cincinnati)

Offers: South Florida, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 1 year.

OL Willis Patrick (Jackson State)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility:

DE Desmond Little (LSU)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 2 years.

DE Jack Sullivan (Purdue)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 1 year.

DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho (Wyoming)

Offers: Appalachian State, Houston, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 3 years.

DL Philip Blidi (Texas Tech)

Offers: Arizona, Cincinnati, Indiana, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 2 years.

LB Amari Gainer (Florida State)

Offers: Cincinnati, North Carolina, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 1 year.

LB Nick Jackson (Virginia)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 1 year.

CB Isaiah Johnson (Arizona State)

Offers: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 3 years.

DB Tyrek Funderburk (Richmond)

Offers: Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 1 year.

DB Terry Roberts (Iowa)

Offers: Arkansas, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Eligibility: 1 year.

DB Malik Feaster (Florida State)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 1 year.

DB Ja'Had Carter (Syracuse)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 2 years.

DB Jalen Catalon (Arkansas)

Offers: N/A

Eligibility: 2 years.

S Kenny Solomon (Tulsa)

Offers: Cal, Central Florida, Georgia Southern, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 2 years.

S Keyshawn Cobb (Buffalo)

Offers: Akron, Charlotte, Kent State, Southern Miss, Troy, UNLV, West Virginia.

Eligibility: 1 year.

