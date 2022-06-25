Skip to main content

BREAKING: Neal Brown Lands Second WVU Legacy of the Day

WVU snags its fourth commitment of the day.

What a day for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff as they have reeled in four commitments on the day - the final official visit weekend of the summer. 

The latest recruit to announce his commitment to the program is class of 2023 wide receiver Tory Johnson Jr. (6'4", 210 lbs) of Oscar Smith HS in Chesapeake, VA. If that name sounds familiar, well, it's because his father, Tory Johnson Sr., played tight end at WVU from 2000-03.

Sure, the family ties had some appeal to him but at the end of the day, it was just a perfect fit for what Tory Johnson Jr. was looking for. 

"They had everything I wanted - nice facilities, great coaching staff, loved the college and campus, and the opportunity to play Power Five football," Johnson told Mountaineers Now. "My dad was really happy. He gave me a big hug. He's told me a lot of stories about his time at WVU and I watched them a lot growing up."

Johnson also yielded offers from East Carolina, Maryland, Pitt, and Virginia.

