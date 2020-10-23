SI.com
OFFICIAL: 2021 DL Jamarius Dinkins Makes Decision

Schuyler Callihan

Late Thursday night, class of 2021 defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins of Walnut Ridge in Columbus, Ohio announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Dinkins chose Kentucky over the likes of Cincinnati, Michigan State, Virginia, and West Virginia. 

With Dinkins now off the board, look for the Mountaineers to potentially turn their focus to potentially Miles Capers (Sumter, SC), the JUCO level, or maybe get re-involved with in-state recruit Zeiqui Lawton. 

The Mountaineers already have three defensive lineman committed in the 2021 class (Hammond Russell, Brayden Dudley, Edward Vesterinen) so landing a fourth isn't necessarily a huge need. They can always take a dip into the transfer portal this offseason if the staff feels like they need to add more depth. 

To see which other 2021 recruits are heavily interested in the Mountaineers, check out the latest WVU Recruiting Hot Board.

