OFFICIAL: CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp Signs with West Virginia

WR Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Height: 6'3" Weight: 175

Hometown: Massillon, Ohio

High school: Washington High School

Why he chose WVU:

"I was very excited being a kid that grew up looking up to players like Tavon Austin, Stedman Bailey, and Geno Smith and always watching their highlights. Plus the coaches are cool guys and my relationship with them was automatic."

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo

Evaluation:

Keen ability to track ball in air. Lacks elite leaping ability, but can high-point jump balls regardless. Rarely works middle of field; does vast majority of damage outside numbers.

Playing time projection:

Wilson-Lamp has the talent to be a contributor early but after a year or two in the program, expect him to make a big impact within the offense.

